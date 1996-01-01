- 0. Math Review(0)
Vertical Motion and Free Fall: Videos & Practice Problems
Vertical Motion and Free Fall Practice Problems
If a body is projected vertically upward from a ground to reach a maximum height of 10.00 m, then what is its speed with which it is projected initially from the ground?
You throw a stone vertically upward from the edge of a cliff, whose height is 60.0 m. The stone reaches the starting point 10.00 s after it was thrown. Neglecting air resistance. What is the speed of the stone when it strikes the pond near the base of the cliff?
A small rock is thrown by you vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s towards the ceiling, which is 4.0 m above the point where the small rock leaves your hand. How much is the time taken by the small rock to strike the ceiling?
You throw a cricket ball vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s towards the roof top, which is 4.0 m above the point where the ball leaves your hand. What is the speed of the cricket ball just before it hits the roof top?
A ball is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s from the top of a building of height 50.0-m. If air resistance is negligible, then in how much time the ball reaches the ground?
A stone is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s from the top of the cliff of height 50.0-m. If air resistance is negligible, then with what speed the stone strikes the ground?
A 30-kg brick is released from a certain height on the earth and touches the surface of the ground in 0.217 s. But the brick touches the surface of the ground in 9.0 s when it is released from the same height on Mar's natural satellite Phobos. What will be the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Phobos?
A stone is dropped from the top of a tower. The stone hits the ground in 3.80 s. Air resistance is neglected, so the stone is falling under the influence of gravity. What is the stone's speed as it touches the ground?
A ball is dropped from the top of a cliff. The ball hits the ground in 3.80 s. Air resistance is neglected, so the ball is in free fall under gravity. What is the height of the cliff?
A child drops a ball from the top of the building which reaches the ground after 5.30 s. Calculate the height of the building.
An object is released from the top of a tower and falls freely under the influence of gravity. How long does it take for the object to reach a speed of 45 km/h?
A stone is thrown vertically upward from the ground with an initial speed of 18 m/s. Calculate the maximum height it reaches above the ground.
High-jump athletes often clear the bar by leaping vertically. If a high jumper clears a bar at a height of 2.0 m, how much time does the athlete spend in the air during the jump?
A toy rocket is spotted ascending vertically past the edge of a cliff with a vertical speed of 10.0 m/s. If the rocket was launched from the base of the cliff, which is 30.0 m below the cliff's edge, determine the time between when it was launched to when it was seen passing the edge of the cliff.
A boy standing on a cliff 30.0 m above the ground observes a bird in the sky dropping a stone. The stone hits the ground 1.58 s after it passes the cliff. Determine the height from which the bird releases the stone. Assume the stone is initially at rest.
A ball falling from rest takes 0.64 seconds to pass a platform that is 4.0 meters tall. Determine the height above the top of the platform from which the ball fell.
In a safety assessment for amusement park rides, engineers drop test dummies from different heights to model various collision scenarios. Calculate the height from which a test dummy should be dropped to simulate a collision at 25 kmph.
A daredevil executes a high dive from a platform 30 meters above the water's surface. An inflatable cushion is positioned in the water to ensure a secure landing. The cushion undergoes a 3-meter expansion before gradually halting the daredevil's descent. Determine:
(i) The mean deceleration encountered by the daredevil as they were brought to a halt by the inflatable cushion.
(ii) If the objective is to enhance safety during the dive by reducing the deceleration, should the inflatable cushion's stiffness be increased or decreased?
A tennis ball is hit vertically from the ground and passes by a 3.00 m tall flagpole. The ball takes 0.20s to clear the entire height of the flagpole whose base starts 5.00 m above the ground. Calculate i) the speed of the ball after it got hit and ii) the height reached by the ball.
In a military exercise, bombs are being dropped from a 25.0 m high bridge. If it takes a regular soldier 0.50 seconds to react and protect themselves from the falling bomb, what's the lowest height at which they need to see the bomb coming to avoid getting hit successfully?
A stone is thrown vertically upwards which travels up to a height of 20.0 m with an acceleration of 1.2 m/s2 and thereafter its acceleration is equal to acceleration due to gravity. Determine the maximum height attained by the stone.
As a hot air balloon rises vertically at a steady rate of 8.0 m/s, a sandbag is dropped from the balloon when it reaches an elevation of 300 m above the ground. Determine the time it takes for the sandbag to descend to the ground.
A watermelon falls from a tree branch 4.0 m above the ground. The watermelon weighs 8.0 kg. Calculate the speed of the watermelon just before it hits the ground.
At the exact same moment, two balls are thrown vertically upwards into the air. The second ball reaches a height that is 2.50 times higher than the first ball. Calculate what the initial speed of the second ball will be, given that the initial speed of the first ball is 5.00 m/s.
A circus acrobat performs a daring stunt by jumping off a high platform. Initially, the acrobat free-falls for 12.0 m. The acrobat reaches the safety net which provides a deceleration of -12.5 m/s2 and finally, he lands on the ground with a speed of 5.00 m/s. Determine the height of the platform from which the acrobat jumped. Neglect air resistance.
Tom is able to fire his arrow vertically with a velocity that is 1.80 times greater than the velocity of Alex's arrow. Determine how much higher Tom's arrow will go up into the air compared to Alex's arrow when they are both fired vertically from the same starting point.
Model rockets are an effective way for students to learn about forces and how vehicles respond to external forces. Consider a model rocket (mass = 300g) whose motor yields 3.2 N of thrust. Neglecting air resistance, calculate the rocket's velocity when it reaches an altitude of 15 m.
A space shuttle is moving at 400 m/s in a region where the effect of gravitation is negligible. The shuttle accelerates at time t=0 s, by consuming all its fuel at a steady rate in 40 s. The exhaust gases are ejected at a constant speed of 1250 m/s. The empty shuttle mass is 1100 kg and the fuel mass is 400 kg. Find the shuttle's speed at i) t =20 s and at ii) t= 40 s.
An athlete tossed a ball vertically upward with a speed of v1. A velocity sensor placed exactly 3.0 m above the point of release of the ball measures a speed of 8.0 m/s when the ball is at the same horizontal level as the sensor and moving upward. Calculate v1.
A standard laboratory experiment consists of dropping charged particles through an opening into an electric field, where they will be suspended. A charged particle initially at the top of the apparatus (point O) falls for a distance OA of 0.80 m. Once the particle reaches point A, an instantaneous electric field is applied. As a result, the particle is stopped momentarily by the electric field in an 820 μs time interval. Calculate the magnitude of the acceleration encountered by the particle due to the electric field.