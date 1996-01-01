Magneto-optical lenses are a type of lens that can manipulate light based on the application of a magnetic field. Consider a scenario where we have a plano-convex lens, flat on one side with a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other, composed of a magneto-optical plastic. This plastic has an index of refraction of 1.550. The lens is being used to form an image of an object situated 60.0 cm from the lens. If a magnetic field were to be applied to the plastic, causing the index of refraction to decrease, what change in the refractive index would be required to shift the image 4.0 cm further away from the lens?