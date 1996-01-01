33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A jeweler has crafted a symmetric converging lens from a high-quality diamond (refractive index = 2.42). The lens has two equally curved surfaces with radii of 1.0 cm. What is the focal length of this lens when viewed in air and when it is surrounded by ethanol (refractive index of ethanol = 1.36)?
A
in air, f = 0.25 cm ; in water, f = 0.39 cm
B
in air, f = 0.35 cm ; in water, f = 0.39 cm
C
in air, f = 0.25 cm ; in water, f = 0.64 cm
D
in air, f = 0.35 cm; in water, f = 0.64 cm