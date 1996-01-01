33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sports videographer is filming a track athlete with a camera that has a 300-mm-focal-length lens. The athlete, initially at a distance of 50 m, begins running directly towards the videographer at a speed of 10.0 m/s. Determine the velocity, in μm/s, of the image of the athlete as perceived through the camera lens. Is the image moving closer to or further from the lens?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
290 μm/s, moving closer to the lens
B
340 μm/s, moving further from the lens
C
360 μm/s, moving further from the lens
D
400 μm/s, moving closer to the lens