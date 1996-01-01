33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A watchmaker's loupe of focal length 4.50 cm is used to magnify the minute wheel of a watch placed 3.85 cm in front of the magnifier. The minute wheel is 2.0 mm tall. Determine the height of the image formed by the loupe.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.34 mm
B
3.71 mm
C
6.91 mm
D
13.8 mm