33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a science project, a student built a microscope using two converging lenses. The first lens, forming the microscope's objective, has a focal length of 1.5 cm. The second lens, forming the microscope ocular, has a focal length of 4.5 cm. The first lens forms a real image exactly at the focal length of the ocular. The two lenses are 8.5 cm apart. Determine the strength of the linear magnification produced by the first lens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.50
B
0.60
C
1.67
D
2.00