In a science project, a student built a microscope using two converging lenses. The first lens, forming the microscope's objective, has a focal length of 1.5 cm. The second lens, forming the microscope ocular, has a focal length of 4.5 cm. The first lens forms a real image exactly at the focal length of the ocular. The two lenses are 8.5 cm apart. Determine the strength of the linear magnification produced by the first lens.