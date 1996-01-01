33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have the ability to see the distance object clearly while the minimum distance on which your eye can focus is 35 cm instead of 25 cm for a normal eye. Identify the ocular refractive errors causing your vision trouble.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nearsightedness
B
Farsightedness
C
Presbyopia
D
Astigmatism