22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.120 m3 container is filled with an ideal diatomic gas at a pressure of 1.80 × 105 Pa. The gas is compressed adiabatically to a final volume of 0.0600 m3. Determine the ratio final to the initial temperature, (Tf/T0). Does the process heat or cool the gas?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Tf/T0) = 0.75; gas is cooled
B
(Tf/T0) = 1.32; gas is cooled
C
(Tf/T0) = 0.76; gas is heated.
D
(Tf/T0) = 2; gas is cooled
E
(Tf/T0) = 1.32; gas is heated.
F
(Tf/T0) = 2; gas is heated.