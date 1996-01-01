33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A highly polished, double convex lens with a 130 mm focal length and 44 mm diameter forms an image of an object placed in front of it. The image formed by the convex lens is 2.1 cm tall and erect. The height of the object is 15 mm. Find out how far from the lens is the image and object located. Is the image erect or inverted?
A highly polished, double convex lens with a 130 mm focal length and 44 mm diameter forms an image of an object placed in front of it. The image formed by the convex lens is 2.1 cm tall and erect. The height of the object is 15 mm. Find out how far from the lens is the image and object located. Is the image erect or inverted?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
so = 2.7 cm , si = -7.9 cm and image is Inverted
B
so = 3.7 cm , si = -5.2 cm and image is IErect
C
so = -1.6 cm , si = 5.4 cm and image is Inverted
D
so = -8.4 cm , si = 8.7 cm and image is Erect