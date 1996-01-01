33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Emily suffers from farsightedness. She went to an optical consultant to help her choose the perfect frame with the highest quality lens for her glasses. The glass she opted for has an index of refraction of n = 1.45 and a focal length of 15 cm. Determine the radius when both surfaces of the lens have the same radii.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
66.7 cm
B
54.6 cm
C
30.0 cm
D
42.1 cm