33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wavelength of a laser beam in fluorite is 615 nm. The laser beam propagates in fluorite at a speed of 2.09 ×108 m/s. Find the wavelength of this light wave once it emerges into the air..
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
271 nm
B
427 nm
C
886 nm
D
1398 nm