33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monochromatic beam of light of frequency f is split into two beams. The first beam has a wavelength of 450 nm in a quartz medium with a refractive index of 1.50. The second beam enters an ethanol medium. The refractive index of ethanol is 1.36. Determine the wavelength of this light in ethanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
300 nm
B
331 nm
C
496 nm
D
918 nm