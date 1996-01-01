2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tennis ball is released without an initial speed from the top of a skyscraper. The height of the skyscraper is 830 m. At the instant the ball was released, a drone located in the same position as the ball was moving vertically downward with a speed of 23 m/s. Determine the speed of the ball when it catches the drone.
A tennis ball is released without an initial speed from the top of a skyscraper. The height of the skyscraper is 830 m. At the instant the ball was released, a drone located in the same position as the ball was moving vertically downward with a speed of 23 m/s. Determine the speed of the ball when it catches the drone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
35 m/s
B
40 m/s
C
46 m/s
D
51 m/s