A diver awaiting his turn to jump from a bridge awkwardly dropped his mobile phone. Initially, the mobile phone is located 7.0 m above the river's surface. At the river's surface, the mobile phone has an impact speed of v. Assume that the mobile phone continues its motion vertically downward with a steady speed of v until it reaches the ground at the bottom of the river. The time taken to reach the bottom of the river, measured from the instant that the phone was dropped, is 6.0 s. Determine the river's water level.