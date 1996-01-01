33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
33. Geometric Optics Mirror Equation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a shot put competition, an athlete maintains the shot, a metal spherical ball of 12.0 cm in diameter, 20.0 cm from a cup placed on the bench. Determine the position of the cup's image with respect to the surface of the ball facing the cup.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The image is located 2.61 cm away from the surface of the ball, between the surface and the center of the ball.
B
The image is located 2.61 cm away from the surface of the ball, between the surface and the object.
C
The image is located 9.28 cm away from the surface of the ball, between the surface and the center of the ball.
D
The image is located 9.28 cm away from the surface of the ball, between the surface and the object.