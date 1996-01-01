2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tennis ball is hit vertically from the ground and passes by a 3.00 m tall flagpole. The ball takes 0.20s to clear the entire height of the flagpole whose base starts 5.00 m above the ground. Calculate i) the speed of the ball after it got hit and ii) the height reached by the ball.
A tennis ball is hit vertically from the ground and passes by a 3.00 m tall flagpole. The ball takes 0.20s to clear the entire height of the flagpole whose base starts 5.00 m above the ground. Calculate i) the speed of the ball after it got hit and ii) the height reached by the ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 15.0 m/s ii. 11.5 m
B
i. 15.3 m/s ii. 11.9 m
C
i. 15.0 m/s ii. 11.9 m
D
i. 15.3 m/s ii. 11.5 m