2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The silicon oil droplet motion is investigated during a free fall experiment. A spherical-shaped droplet is established at the end of a syringe's needle tip. The droplet released without initial speed hits the ground after 0.85 s. Determine the distance separating the tip from the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.7 m
B
3.5 m
C
4.2 m
D
8.3 m