2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hot air balloon released from rest in a meadow moves vertically upward with a steady acceleration. After 9 seconds of motion, a stone stuck on the bottom of the basket goes down and strikes the meadow 7 seconds later. Calculate the acceleration of the hot air balloon.
A hot air balloon released from rest in a meadow moves vertically upward with a steady acceleration. After 9 seconds of motion, a stone stuck on the bottom of the basket goes down and strikes the meadow 7 seconds later. Calculate the acceleration of the hot air balloon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.20 m/s2
B
0.43 m/s2
C
2.3 m/s2
D
4.9 m/s2