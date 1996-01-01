2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circus acrobat performs a daring stunt by jumping off a high platform. Initially, the acrobat free-falls for 12.0 m. The acrobat reaches the safety net which provides a deceleration of -12.5 m/s2 and finally, he lands on the ground with a speed of 5.00 m/s. Determine the height of the platform from which the acrobat jumped. Neglect air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15.3 m
B
32.4 m
C
20.4 m
D
22.4 m