2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tom can shoot his arrow vertically with a velocity that is 1.80 times greater than the velocity of Alex's arrow. Determine how many times higher Tom's arrow will go compared to Alex's when both are fired vertically from the same starting point.
3.60 m
1.80 m
3.24 m
0.90 m