2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
At the same instant, two balls are thrown vertically upwards. The second ball reaches a height 2.50 times that of the first ball. Calculate the initial speed of the second ball, given that the initial speed of the first ball is 5.00 m/s.
At the same instant, two balls are thrown vertically upwards. The second ball reaches a height 2.50 times that of the first ball. Calculate the initial speed of the second ball, given that the initial speed of the first ball is 5.00 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.91 m/s
B
5.59 m/s
C
6.25 m/s
D
12.5 m/s