33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diver investigates an ancient convex lens found floating on the surface of a calm lake. The lens has one side just barely touching the water and the other side is exposed to air. When acting alone, the lens has a focal length of 8.0 cm. What is the curvature radius of this ancient lens?
A diver investigates an ancient convex lens found floating on the surface of a calm lake. The lens has one side just barely touching the water and the other side is exposed to air. When acting alone, the lens has a focal length of 8.0 cm. What is the curvature radius of this ancient lens?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.03 cm
B
1.88 cm
C
2.00 cm
D
1.98 cm