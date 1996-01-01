33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An observatory in California, equipped with a mirror that has a diameter of 3.4 m is used to observe a distant galaxy in the Leo constellation which is about 44,000 light-years away from Earth. During this observation, green light with a wavelength of 550 nm is used. What is the distance of this galaxy as a multiple of Venus's distance from the Sun? Consider the distance from the sun to Venus is 108.2 million km.
An observatory in California, equipped with a mirror that has a diameter of 3.4 m is used to observe a distant galaxy in the Leo constellation which is about 44,000 light-years away from Earth. During this observation, green light with a wavelength of 550 nm is used. What is the distance of this galaxy as a multiple of Venus's distance from the Sun? Consider the distance from the sun to Venus is 108.2 million km.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
800
B
739
C
767
D
830