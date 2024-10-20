A rectangular tank with transparent acrylic walls (n=1.49) is used in a physics experiment. A laser beam in the air strikes the acrylic wall at an angle of 42∘ to the perpendicular. After passing through the acrylic, the beam enters the water inside the tank ( n=1.33). (i) What is the angle of the beam inside the acrylic? (ii) What is the angle of the beam inside the water? (iii) If the beam directly entered the water from the air (bypassing the acrylic), what would be its angle inside the water?



