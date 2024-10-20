In a precision optical instrument, a triangular prism is used to internally reflect light at a 42° angle for efficient light guidance. The prism is made of a glass-like material with a refractive index n.

(a) What is the minimum index of refraction required for the prism so that total internal reflection occurs at 42° in the air?

(b) If the prism is immersed in oil ( n oil = 1.46 ), will total internal reflection still occur if the prism's material has a refractive index of n = 1.60?

(c) What is the minimum refractive index n required for the prism to achieve total internal reflection if it is fully immersed in oil?