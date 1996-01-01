33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
An optometrist prescribes a contact lens to adjust the vision of a student who encounters problems focusing on objects placed above 1.0 m. Determine i) the focal length of the contact lens and ii) its power in diopters.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) -1.0 m; ii) -1.0 diopters
B
i) -0.5 m; ii) -0.5 diopters
C
i) 0.5 m; ii) 2.0 diopters
D
i) 1.0 m; ii) 0.1 diopters