2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Model rockets are an effective way for students to learn about forces and how vehicles respond to external forces. Consider a model rocket (mass = 300g) whose motor yields 3.2 N of thrust. Neglecting air resistance, calculate the rocket's velocity when it reaches an altitude of 15 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.4 m/s
B
8.9 m/s
C
4.5 m/s
D
5.1 m/s