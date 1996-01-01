33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the diameter of the lens aperture necessary to achieve proper exposure when a camera's close-up lens is directed towards a portrait located 150 mm in front of the lens, resulting in a focused image on the detector situated 40 mm behind the lens? The required f-number for this exposure is F5.6.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.6 mm
B
3.2 mm
C
1.7 mm
D
4.5 mm