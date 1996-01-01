33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a camera captures a properly exposed image with an aperture setting of F8.0 and a shutter speed of 1/70 s, determine the appropriate shutter speed to use when the lens is switched to F2.8.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/758 s
B
1/571 s
C
1/175 s
D
1/857 s