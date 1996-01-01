18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Opposing waves with equal frequency and amplitude form a standing wave via interference. The figure below shows a standing wave vibrating on a string with an oscillation frequency of 250 Hz. Calculate the speed at which this wave travels along the string.
Opposing waves with equal frequency and amplitude form a standing wave via interference. The figure below shows a standing wave vibrating on a string with an oscillation frequency of 250 Hz. Calculate the speed at which this wave travels along the string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
120 m/s
B
60 m/s
C
80 m/s
D
40 m/s