18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Antinodes are points of maximum displacement in standing waves. In the figure below, a standing wave on a string oscillates at a frequency of 200 Hz. If the frequency were to be doubled to 400 Hz, keeping the wave's speed constant how many antinodes would be present in the resulting wave pattern?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3
B
6
C
9
D
12