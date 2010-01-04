18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a plastic line of length L is stretched to a tension of T between two clamps, the frequency of the first harmonic is 192 Hz. The tension is tripled by turning the clamps. Calculate the new frequency of the first harmonic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 102 Hz
B
3.3 × 102 Hz
C
5.8 × 102 Hz
D
6.3 × 102 Hz