18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a rope that is anchored at both ends, with a total length of 72 cm. Using the concept of standing waves, calculate the four longest wavelengths that can be produced on this rope.
Consider a rope that is anchored at both ends, with a total length of 72 cm. Using the concept of standing waves, calculate the four longest wavelengths that can be produced on this rope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ1 = 1.44 m , λ2 = 0.72 m, λ3 = 0.48 m, λ4 = 0.36 m
B
λ 1 = 1.35 m , λ2 = 0.72 m, λ3 = 0.46 m, λ4 = 0.36 m
C
λ1 = 1.44 m , λ2 = 0.65 m, λ3 = 0.48 m, λ 4= 0.36 m
D
λ1 = 1.44 m , λ2 = 0.72 m, λ3 = 0.48 m, λ 4= 0.22 m