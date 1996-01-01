2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bullet is shot vertically upwards in the air just to scare the thieves by a policeman. Initial velocity of the bullet is 30 m/s. After how much time after being shot, the bullet is going upward with 15 m/s speed? Resistance of air should be neglected.
A bullet is shot vertically upwards in the air just to scare the thieves by a policeman. Initial velocity of the bullet is 30 m/s. After how much time after being shot, the bullet is going upward with 15 m/s speed? Resistance of air should be neglected.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.53 s
B
1.60 s
C
1.89 s
D
2.00 s