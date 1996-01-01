2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rocket of mass 10,000-kg, initially at rest, is fired vertically with an upward acceleration of 10.0 m/s2. At an altitude of 500 m, the engine of the rocket cuts off. What is the maximum altitude it achieves?
A rocket of mass 10,000-kg, initially at rest, is fired vertically with an upward acceleration of 10.0 m/s2. At an altitude of 500 m, the engine of the rocket cuts off. What is the maximum altitude it achieves?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1010 m
B
1020 m
C
1030 m
D
1040 m