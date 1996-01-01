33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light beam in the air strikes a flat layer of pure quartz of thickness t placed in contact with a thick layer of turpentine oil. The beam is incident on the air-quartz interface at an angle of 28° with respect to the normal to the surface and emerges at angle θr in the turpentine. Determine θr. The refractive indices of quartz and turpentine are 1.54 and 1.47 respectively.
A light beam in the air strikes a flat layer of pure quartz of thickness t placed in contact with a thick layer of turpentine oil. The beam is incident on the air-quartz interface at an angle of 28° with respect to the normal to the surface and emerges at angle θr in the turpentine. Determine θr. The refractive indices of quartz and turpentine are 1.54 and 1.47 respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
θr = 18.6°
B
θr = 24.2°
C
θr = 36.9°
D
θr = 43.6°