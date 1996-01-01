33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sunlight radiations encounter gas molecules in the earth's atmosphere, and a scattering phenomenon occurs. The gas molecule scatters violet light (350 nm) in all directions with an intensity of Iviolet, while red light (600 nm) is scattered with an intensity of Ired. Determine the ratio of Ired to Iviolet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ired / Iviolet = 0.116
B
Ired / Iviolet = 0.340
C
Ired / Iviolet = 2.94
D
Ired / Iviolet = 8.64