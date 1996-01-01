33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume a transparent cylinder of radius R = 4.0 cm made of crown glass with an index of refraction of 1.52. The cylinder lies entirely on the bottom of a container filled with water (nWater = 1.33). The boundary between the crown glass and water is a convex hemispherical surface with a radius of 1.5 cm. An object located to the left of the hemispherical surface forms an image on the cylinder axis, 60 cm inside the cylinder. Determine the position of the object from the hemispherical surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The object is placed 1.01 cm to the left of the hemispherical surface.
B
The object is placed 9.57 cm to the left of the hemispherical surface.
C
The object is placed 13.1 cm to the left of the hemispherical surface.
D
The object is placed 14.6 cm to the left of the hemispherical surface.