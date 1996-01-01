18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physicist uses a 40 cm plastic line with a linear density of 0.3 g/m to create sounds by making the line vibrate. The physicist tests the instrument in a lecture hall by making the line vibrate in its fundamental mode. The temperature in the hall was 20°C. The students in the hall catch a sound with a wavelength of 50 cm. Calculate the tension in the line.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 N
B
48 N
C
90 N
D
112 N