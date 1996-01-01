18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The speed of transverse waves in a stretched guitar string is 417 m/s. Determine the first harmonic i) wavelength and ii) frequency if the string length is 75 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) λ = 0.375 m ; ii) f = 625.5 Hz
B
i) λ = 0.375 m ; ii) f = 1112 Hz
C
i) λ = 1.5 m ; ii) f = 278 Hz
D
i) λ = 1.5 m ; ii) f =625.5 Hz