12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wire of length 0.8 m and mass 10 g is connected at one end to a spring and at the other end to a clamp. The wire is stretched horizontally to elongate the spring by 6.0 cm. When it is strummed, the wire vibrates in its fundamental mode at a frequency of 120 Hz. Calculate the spring constant. Assume that the spring is at rest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.6 × 102 N/m
B
1.9 × 103 N/m
C
6.2 × 103 N/m
D
7.7 × 103 N/m