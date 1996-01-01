33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
33. Geometric Optics Mirror Equation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A very small round object is placed 3.0 cm away from a concave dentist's mirror with a radius of curvature of 9.0 cm. Find the image distance from the mirror vertex. Is that image virtual?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) The image is located 1.8 cm to the left of the mirror vertex
ii) No
B
i) The image is located 2.3 cm to the left of the mirror vertex
ii) Yes
C
i) The image is located 4.5 cm to the right of the mirror vertex
ii) No
D
i) The image is located 9.0 cm to the right of the mirror vertex
ii) Yes
