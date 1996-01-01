33. Geometric Optics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A greenhouse uses glass panes with a thickness of 3.0 mm. The index of refraction of glass is about 1.52. A scientist is observing a plant that is 100.0 cm away from the inside of the glass. To an observer outside the greenhouse, how far does the plant appear to be from the outside of the glass pane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.66 m
B
1.0 m
C
1.7 m
D
2.3 m