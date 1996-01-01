33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a lobster in a glass tank. The actual thickness of the tank's glass walls is 3.00 mm, but to the lobster inside, it appears 2.50 mm thick. Calculate the refraction index of the glass material.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.59
B
3.08
C
4.85
D
1.60