33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An underwater archaeologist explores a shipwreck at night and observes the moon 45° above the horizontal line of sight. What is the moon's height above the horizon for a person standing on a surfboard directly above the archaeologist?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40°
B
20°
C
38°
D
50°