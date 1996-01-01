33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a ruby cube with a refractive index 1.76 dropped into a water pool. A light beam in the water hits the ruby surface at an incidence angle of 30°. Determine the beam's angle relative to the ruby's surface after entering the crystal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
80°
B
68°
C
76°
D
90°