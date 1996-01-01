33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photographer captured a stunning moment by encapsulating a fragile butterfly within a transparent plastic cube. The butterfly was observed within the plastic surface at a distance of 4.0 cm. If the index of refraction of plastic for overhead viewing is 1.60, determine the actual distance of the butterfly beneath the surface.
A photographer captured a stunning moment by encapsulating a fragile butterfly within a transparent plastic cube. The butterfly was observed within the plastic surface at a distance of 4.0 cm. If the index of refraction of plastic for overhead viewing is 1.60, determine the actual distance of the butterfly beneath the surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 cm
B
6.4 cm
C
5.8 cm
D
3.3 cm