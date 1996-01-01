33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering the constraints on resolution in digital cameras due to lens diffraction and the division of discrete pixels on the sensor, let's explore a typical point-and-shoot camera. This camera is fitted with a lens having a focal length of 15 mm and a sensor consisting of pixels measuring 3 μm x 3 μm. What is the f-number of the lens that aligns with a diameter of 1.3 cm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f / 1.15
B
f / 1.30
C
f / 0.871
D
f / 11.0