33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a spectroscopic experiment, a beam expander is used to illuminate a semiconductor material. The Figure below illustrates the beam expander used, where parallel rays of a laser beam with a width of 25.0 mm enter from the right. What is the width wb of the laser beam as it exits the beam expander?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.7 mm
B
25.0 mm
C
50.0 mm
D
37.5 mm