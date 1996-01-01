33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the appropriate distance from the lens for placing an object when using a magnifier with a 4x magnification, so that the image of the object is observed at a distance of 20 cm from a short-sighted person, assuming the eye is positioned immediately behind the lens?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.15 cm
B
6.7 cm
C
4.0 cm
D
0.25 cm